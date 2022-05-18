Barry's opens new studio in downtown Austin

Barry's has opened up a permanent location in downtown Austin. The workout studio had been located in a temporary spot at North Lamar Boulevard and West 6th Street since March 2021.

The studio is now at 408 West 2nd Street in the 2nd Street District. It had its grand opening on May 14.

Barry's was founded in 1998 and is known for its 50-minute workout which it says burns up to 1,000 calories and helps increase lean body mass and raise metabolic rates up to 15%.

Another signature of Barry's is its Red Room where the workout happens. Barry's says the room's red glow helps people focus on motivating cues from instructors and the energy of the workout and the people in the room.

"Following the overwhelming popularity of our Austin pop-up, we are thrilled to open a permanent studio, and continue to welcome new and old clients into the Red Room. Barry’s is big on community, and the new downtown location felt like a natural next step to grow our Fit Fam, welcoming a safe and inclusive space for all," said Joey Gonzalez, Barry’s Global CEO.

With just under 6,700 square feet of studio space, Barry’s Austin features treadmills and floor spots for up to 56 clients in its traditional Red Room. The new studio also includes a separate Flex Lounge with 17 spots for Barry’s LIFT classes, which is an intimate strength-based class using dumbbells, resistance bands, and body weight.

The new location also has Barry's Fuel bar which is the brand's signature in-house spot for protein-packed shakes and grab-and-go items.

For more on Barry's Austin and how to sign up for classes, you can go here.