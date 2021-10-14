Barton Springs Pool closed until flooding stops, damage can be assessed

Barton Springs Pool is closed due to flooding. It will remain closed until flooding stops and damage can be assessed by the Austin Parks and Recreation Department.

Deep Eddy and Stacy Pools are both remaining open.

However, due to ongoing well pump issues at Deep Eddy, only the lap pool is open and its operating schedule is altered. Current hours are as follows:

Big Stacy Pool

700 East Live Oak St.

Monday through Friday: 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.*

Saturday and Sunday: 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

*Big Stacy Pool will be closed to the public on Mondays and Wednesdays for SwimATX from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Deep Eddy Pool

401 Deep Eddy Ave.

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Austin Parks and Recreation is closely monitoring flood conditions and will update the public when Barton Springs Pool reopens, according to a press release. For more information about Barton Springs Pool, call 512-974-6300 or visit AustinTexas.gov/Pools.

