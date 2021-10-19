Barton Springs Pool reopens after closing due to flooding

Barton Springs Pool has reopened after closing due to flooding.

The Austin Parks and Recreation Aquatic Division says the pool was back open today after it was closed on October 14 after heavy rainfall.

For more information, you can call the Barton Springs Pool Hotline at 512-867-3080 or visit AustinTexas.gov/Pools.

Barton Springs Pool is located at 2131 William Barton Drive.

