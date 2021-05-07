Barton Springs Pool to begin requiring reservations after May 21

Starting Friday, May 21, Barton Springs Pool will start requiring reservations. The reservations will help manage capacity for the safety of staff and guests, according to the Austin Parks and Recreation Department.

Reservation time slots will be available in two-hour increments beginning at 8:00 AM until the pool closes at 10:00 PM. All other aquatic facilities do not currently require reservations.

The first set of reservations, as well as season passes, will be available beginning on May 10. People will need to pay the standard Barton Springs Pool entry fee (e.g., $5.00 for adult residents) in order to reserve a ticket.

"Season Pass Holders, Patrons 80+, Veterans as well as Retired and Active Duty Military can enter Barton Springs Pool with no reservations; however, everyone else in the party must have a reservation," according to a press release.

Click here to make a reservation.

Click here to purchase Season Swim Passes.

Barton Springs Pool's Modified Hours of Operation will remain the same:

Daily 5:00 AM - 8:00 AMFree Swim at your Own Risk (no reservation required)

Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays 8:00 AM - 10:00 PMReservation Only Guarded Swim

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department will continue to adjust operations according to the City of Austin's COVID-19 Risk-Based Guidelines and in consultation with public health authorities.

For more information about Barton Springs Pool, please call 512-974-6300 or visit AustinTexas.gov/Pools.

