Barton Springs Pool will reopen this week after repairs

The brief Barton Springs Pool will reopen on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 5 a.m. The holes found in a pipe have been filled, according to the City of Austin's Parks and Recreation (PARD).



Barton Springs Pool will reopen this week after weeks of being closed due to repairs.

According to the City of Austin's Parks and Recreation (PARD), the pool will reopen to the public starting at 5 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19. When the pool reopens, Deep Eddy Pool will go back to its normal operations on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 8 a.m. instead of 6 a.m.

The holes found in a pipe have been filled with gravel, and a segment of the pipe in the area of Barking Springs was filled with concrete.

MORE: Barton Springs Pool will be closed for several weeks as crews work to repair leak

City staff will continue to monitor the repairs to ensure the safety issues do not recur before reopening the pool.

"We are thrilled to welcome the community back to Barton Springs Pool in time for the weekend. City leadership and partner departments have been instrumental working efficiently and cooperatively to resolve the issue and ensure that the pool is safe and ready for visitors," said Interim PARD Director Angela Means. "We appreciate the patience and understanding of pool goers throughout the repair process."

For more information, click here.