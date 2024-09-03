Barton Springs Pool will be closed for several weeks as crews work to repair leak

The brief Barton Springs Pool will be closed for several weeks as crews work to fix a leak Deep Eddy Pool will be open for visitors in the meantime



Barton Springs Pool is closed due to old pipes. Over the Labor Day weekend, contractors investigated the issues and realized how extensive the problems were with the infrastructure.

People planning to check out Barton Springs Pool did not have to go too far on Labor Day weekend once they saw it was shut down. The crowds of visitors went next door to Barking Springs Creek.

However, the city started asking people to avoid the creek as well. Kevin Miner spoke about the matter.

"I think the city would have liked to have it open for, you know, the holiday weekend," said Kevin Miner. "I understand that it's the main pool that everyone wants to go to, but they have to do what they have to do and make the, you know, necessary fixes."

While crews worked to make the repairs, they asked everyone to avoid the Barking Springs area. Although caution tape cornered off sections of the creek, people still crossed them to get into the water.

Catfish Kelly witnessed people ignoring the tape.

"People are still out here," said Catfish Kelly. "I don't think that's going to change."

In an announcement on Tuesday, Austin City Parks and Recreation stated that the pipes date back to the 1940s and were pulling water into an abandoned pipe below the pool's dam, creating a safety hazard.

"It's inconvenient," said Kelly. "It's a problem that's existed for a long time, but it's gotten a lot worse lately."

Departments are working to find a more permanent solution.

"I would rather have them take the time to assess and address the issues with the pool," said Miner. "So, you know, for the longevity of the pool, rather than trying to cram in the immediate need, you know, help people cool off."

Parks and Rec is advising people to go to the Deep Eddy Pool in the meantime.

"Hopefully, we're able to go to different pools, and not everyone's going to be cramming at Deep Eddy," said Miner. "So we have to make do, you know, while things are temporarily being fixed."

According to the Parks and Rec website, Bartholomew, Big Stacy, and Springwoods are other local pools that will be open year-round.