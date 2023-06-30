Bastrop hosting its inaugural Big Bang Celebration on July 1

Bastrop is hosting its inaugural Big Bang Celebration this weekend.

The patriotic event on July 1 on Main Street and Fisherman's Park, will feature music, a market, fireworks and more.

The festivities start at 8 a.m. with the Bastrop Stampede 5K and Kids Mile.

Walkers and runners are welcome. Awards will be given to the Overall Male/Female Winners (1st – 3rd) and Overall Masters Male/Female Winner (1st only).

To register, visit austinrunners.org. Prices vary from $15 to $45.

After the race, stick around for the Pet and Pal Parade. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., judging will start at 9:15 a.m. and the parade is at 10 a.m.

The Honor Choir will sing before leading the participants down Pine Street onto Main Street to the Opera House playing their kazoos.

Pets of all kinds will be dressed up, from dogs to lizards, and more.

Bastrop Beer Company, a craft beer bar and bottle shop in Downtown Bastrop, will be hosting a cornhole tournament from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The singles tournament is $10 per player and the doubles tournament is $20 per team. Both have a 90% payout.

Bastrop Beer Company has 28 drafts and hundreds of bottles and cans on the menu, along with wine, sake, champagne, sake jello shots and more.

The Big Bang Celebration will also feature Bastrop B A N G O, a chance for visitors to complete downtown bingo cards to be entered into a prize drawing.

Market Days downtown will feature sidewalk vendors selling handmade items.

And, finally be sure to head to Fisherman's Park at 6 p.m. for music, concessions and fireworks at dusk.

For more details on the Big Bang Celebration, click here.

Looking for some food and drinks in between events? Be sure to check out Neighbor's Kitchen & Yard.

The restaurant is located on Main Street on the banks of the Colorado River, making for a gorgeous view.

Neighbor’s Kitchen & Yard's menu features delicious pizzas, appetizers, calzones and more.