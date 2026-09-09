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Bastrop City Council votes to end Flock contract

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FOX 7 Austin
Bastrop
Published September 9, 2026 2:04 PM CDT
Published September 9, 2026 2:04 PM CDT
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bastrop votes to cover Flock cameras
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bastrop votes to cover Flock cameras

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bastrop votes to cover Flock cameras

Bastrop is the latest city to cover their automated license plate readers and reconsider their contract with the company Flock.

The Brief

    • Bastrop City Council unanimously voted to shut down Flock cameras at a meeting on Sept. 8
    • The proposal comes as community members and local leaders continue to raise privacy concerns over how the surveillance data is stored and shared
    • City staff will now terminate the lease and fully turn off the system

BASTROP, Texas - The Bastrop City Council made a major move to shut down their license plate reader system.

Bastrop votes to shut down Flock cameras

Big picture view:

On Tuesday night, council members voted on a resolution to officially end the city's contract with Flock.

The proposal comes as community members and local leaders continue to raise privacy concerns over how the surveillance data is stored and shared.

Featured

Bastrop votes to cover Flock cameras, reconsider contract
article

Bastrop votes to cover Flock cameras, reconsider contract

Bastrop is the latest city to cover their automated license plate readers and reconsider their contract with the company Flock.

What's next:

City staff will now terminate the lease and fully turn off the system.

License plate readers in Central Texas

Big picture view:

Bastrop is part of a growing number of Central Texas cities that are having this conversation.

The City of Pflugerville also recently voted to cover their Flock cameras and its contract with Flock. 

San Marcos and Hays County have both ended their contracts with Flock. 

Featured

Flock cameras in Texas: Pflugerville City Council rejects new agreement
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Flock cameras in Texas: Pflugerville City Council rejects new agreement

The City of Pflugerville has turned off and is covering the Flock license plate reader cameras in the city, pending a potential contract renewal.

However, license plate readers recently helped in Kyle to find a car that a suspect is accused of stealing with a baby inside. 

Liberty Hill started weighing what to do with their cameras with their Flock contract set to expire in October. 

The Source: Information from a Bastrop City Council meeting on Sept. 8 and from previous reporting from FOX 7 Austin's Angela Shen

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