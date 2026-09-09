Bastrop City Council votes to end Flock contract

The Brief Bastrop City Council unanimously voted to shut down Flock cameras at a meeting on Sept. 8 The proposal comes as community members and local leaders continue to raise privacy concerns over how the surveillance data is stored and shared City staff will now terminate the lease and fully turn off the system



The Bastrop City Council made a major move to shut down their license plate reader system.

Bastrop votes to shut down Flock cameras

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On Tuesday night, council members voted on a resolution to officially end the city's contract with Flock.

The proposal comes as community members and local leaders continue to raise privacy concerns over how the surveillance data is stored and shared.

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What's next:

City staff will now terminate the lease and fully turn off the system.

License plate readers in Central Texas

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Bastrop is part of a growing number of Central Texas cities that are having this conversation.

The City of Pflugerville also recently voted to cover their Flock cameras and its contract with Flock.

San Marcos and Hays County have both ended their contracts with Flock.

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However, license plate readers recently helped in Kyle to find a car that a suspect is accused of stealing with a baby inside.

Liberty Hill started weighing what to do with their cameras with their Flock contract set to expire in October.