Snow for Texas? What kind of winter the almanacs are predicting this year

The Brief The predictions for Texas winter from both the Farmers’ Almanac and the Old Farmer’s Almanac are out. One predicts a mild and dry season, while the other predicts a wet and stormy scenario. Regardless of which outlook comes to pass, El Niño will play a big role in the type of weather Texas gets this winter.



While Texas swelters in late summer heat, the almanacs are already looking ahead to the colder times to come.

What we know:

Both the Farmers’ Almanac and the Old Farmer’s Almanac have released their predictions for winter, and they aren’t exactly in sync.

Regardless of which prediction turns out to be true, El Niño will play a major role in the type of weather Texas gets this winter.

Icicles hang off the State Highway 195 sign on February 18, 2021 in Killeen, Texas. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

What is the Old Farmer’s Almanac predicting for Texas this winter?

Texans who love the cold and snow may be out of luck this winter if The Old Farmer’s Almanac is to be believed.

The publication that’s been around since 1792, calls for a warmer and drier winter for the Lone Star State.

What they're saying:

"There is a chance for snow in the new year, so keep an eye on the forecast!" the prognosticators at the almanac wrote.

The Old Farmer's Almanac winter outlook for 2026-2027 as of Sept. 8, 2026. (Old Farmer's Almanac / FOX Local)

What is the Farmers’ Almanac predicting for Texas this winter?

The Farmers’ Almanac is calling for a stormy winter for Texas, with elevated flood and severe weather risks.

What they're saying:

"An active storm track may extend from Southern California and the Desert Southwest through Texas, the Gulf Coast, and the Southeast," the prediction at the publication that started in 1818 read. "These areas should watch for frequent storm systems, muddy fields, and occasional surges of cold air."

The Farmers' Almanac outlook for winter 2026-2027. (Farmers' Almanac / FOX Local)

How will El Niño impact Texas?

Big picture view:

El Niño is a periodic warming of the waters in the Pacific Ocean. It’s part of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) that sees warm, neutral and cool phases. It’s called La Niña when its in the cool phase.

It’s a near certainty that a very strong El Niño will influence the weather patterns for Texas during the fall and winter, according to NOAA.

During typical El Niño winters, the southern jet stream gets more active. This usually means colder and wetter weather across the southern tier of the U.S.

A typical El Nino winter weather pattern. (NOAA / FOX Local)

Local perspective:

According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, the last time a very strong El Niño was in charge of Texas’ weather was in 2015-2016. It ended the intense drought from 2010-2015, but resulted in localized flooding.