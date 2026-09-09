2 kids, 1 adult hospitalized after crash on I-35 service road

The Brief 2 kids, adult hospitalized after crash on I-35 service road at Woodward Street Crash caused multiple shutdowns in area Drivers still advised to expect delays



Two children and an adult have been hospitalized after a crash on the I-35 service road at Woodward Street.

The crash has caused multiple shutdowns in the area.

What we know:

Austin police said at around 8 a.m. that I-35 at Woodward Street and around the Ben White area was shut down due to a crash with serious injuries.

STARFlight was called to the scene.

At around 8:45 a.m., APD updated saying that the south I-35 service road was shut down to Ben White Boulevard.

The entire northbound I-35 service road and Ben White westbound intersection and the turnaround from the south I-35 service road to the north I-35 service road were also shut down.

ATCEMS reported minutes later that it had taken three people to the hospital.

Two kids in critical condition were taken to Dell Children's and one adult was taken to St. David's South Austin with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A still from a video from the Citizen App of the aftermath of the crash.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear what led to the crash. We also do not know how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

There is construction in the area per DriveTexas.

What you can do:

Drivers are still advised to expect delays in the area.