Bastrop County COVID-19 testing site added to Austin Public Health's online portal

Residents in Bastrop County will now be able to fill out Austin Public Health's Public Testing Enrollment Form and if they qualify, they can schedule a free drive-thru test in Bastrop.

Officials in Bastrop County say the partnership with APH is being done to expand the COVID-19 testing network to protect the health and safety of Central Texas.

If the patient does not meet testing criteria, they will be able to revisit the portal at any time to try again (e.g. if their symptoms change the following days).

The Bastrop County drive-thru testing site will be able to test 192 people a day. Appointments will be available on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Current criteria for getting a test include the presence of symptoms, exposure to others who have tested positive, as well as other high-risk factors identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Bastrop County is thrilled to be able to offer this new service to our citizens. This new open test site will allow us to identify and slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Desmar Walkes, Bastrop County Health Authority, in a news release.

The Bastrop County testing site is one of two non-Austin sites included in the APH Public Testing Enrollment Form portal. The Williamson County location was added in May

You can get more details about the coronavirus in Bastrop County here.

