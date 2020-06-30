Williamson County to host free COVID-19 testing sites in Hutto, Jarrell, Liberty Hill

The Williamson County Office of Emergency Management will be hosting free COVID-19 testing in Hutto, Jarrell and Liberty Hill.

The sites, hosted in partnership with TDEM and the Texas Military Department, will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following dates and locations:

July 6: Hutto Middle School on Exchange Blvd in Hutto

July 7 & 8: Jarrell Middle School on 101 E, Avenue F in Jarrell

July 9 & 10: Liberty Hill Junior High on TX-29 in Liberty Hill

All three sites will be walk-up sites and will not require an appointment prior to being tested. Those interested in getting tested will be asked to park and line up for their turn. The county says that due to demand there may be long wait times.

Residents are urged to bring a water bottle and a form of shade to cover from the sun if necessary. Those seeking a test do not need to have symptoms in order to be tested.

"Demand for COVID-19 testing is increasing, so Williamson County is determined to make COVID-19 testing more accessible, especially in areas of the County where available testing sites are farther away," said County Judge Bill Gravell.

The county says its Office of Emergency Management coordinated with elected officials, local police departments, Emergency Services Districts, and the Independent School Districts in each area to arrange for the mobile testing locations.

COVID-19 tests at these locations are available for all Texans, whether they are Williamson County residents or not, says the county. For more information, click here.

