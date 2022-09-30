Hundreds of fentanyl pills found during Bastrop County traffic stop

Hundreds of fentanyl pills were found during a traffic stop this week in Bastrop County.

The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office says a deputy stopped a 2018 Chevrolet pickup on FM 812 in Cedar Creek on Sept. 27.

A probable cause search of the vehicle uncovered 500-600 fentanyl pills packaged for sale, $11,000 in US currency and a loaded handgun.

All four occupants were arrested and booked into the Bastrop County jail on manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance charges. Bond has been set at $1 million.

Three of the suspects were confirmed as undocumented immigrants, says BCSO, and the fourth is still pending further identification to verify his immigration status.

Two of the four are being held on immigration holds and the other two may also be facing immigration holds, says BCSO.