Bastrop ISD school bus crash: 1 adult, 11 students taken to hospital, Texas DPS says

One adult and 11 students were taken to the hospital after a crash in Bastrop County on Friday morning.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a GMC pickup truck was traveling west on State Highway 71 when it hit the back right side of the Bastrop ISD school bus as it was crossing westbound SH 71 toward Blue Flame Road in Cedar Creek.

The crash caused the school bus to crash into an electrical pole.

The Bluebonnet Electrical Cooperative was brought in to cut power to the pole.

An adult and 11 students were taken to the hospital. Texas DPS calls their injuries "non-incapacitating injuries."

Most students on the bus were taken to their campus after being evaluated by emergency personnel, according to Bastrop ISD.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

"Texas DPS would like to remind drivers to reduce distractions while driving and to stay alert to changing roadway conditions," wrote the Department of Safety in a statement.