Bastrop to hold 31st annual Patriotic Festival

Bastrop will be celebrating Independence Day with fun and family-friendly activities at the 31st annual Patriotic Festival.

The celebration kicks off at 8 a.m. July 2 with the Run, White & Blue 5K through the streets of Bastrop, with the festival following at noon in Fisherman's Park.

Kids can enjoy a petting zoo and animal exhibits, kiddie train rides, face painting, and a Water Wonderland with water-filled bounce houses. Attendees can also check out a dunk tank with local celebrities, basketball with the Bastrop Police Department, sand volleyball, the LCRA River Experience Exhibit, Cow Patty Bingo, and a skate exhibition at the skate park.

Families can also grab snacks in the food court or browse local artisans and vendors in the shopping tent. There will also be four free-to-enter eating contests with jalapeños, pies, hot dogs and watermelon.

Live music will heat up the main stage with the Chubby Knuckle Choir, Joel Hernandez and a musical medley by Bastrop Christian Church and First Baptist Church of Bastrop. Local Boy Scouts will also present the colors.

To cap off the day, attendees can enjoy a spectacular fireworks show over the Colorado River.

For a schedule of events and event maps, click here.