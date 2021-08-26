Bat Fest canceled after organizers say City of Austin denied permit

Bat Fest will not be happening this year after organizers say the City of Austin denied their special events permit. The event was scheduled for Saturday, August 28.

Roadway Productions says they were notified by the City of Austin by email just before 5 p.m. on August 25 that the permit was denied. They say in a post on their website, "therefore we have been strong-armed into canceling our event."

Full refunds will be offered or there will be an option to transfer tickets to next year's event which is scheduled for August 27, 2022.

Organizers say their plans were approved and and "all indications from the City of Austin were that we had all of our ducks in a row as we have had for the other 15 previous years for this event."

They say they are "shocked and devastated" at having to cancel.

Organizers also noted that this weekend more than 20,000 fans are expected to be in Q2 Stadium to watch Austin FC and that other concerts and performances will be going on throughout the city both indoors and outdoors.

They say, "We are glad those events are taking place and we feel that we should have had the chance to go on with ours. It's unfair to punish small mom and pop businesses like us. It is NOT OKAY."

The CIty of Austin sent the following statement to FOX 7 Austin:

Due to public health conditions within the City of Austin, Austin Public Health (APH) and the Austin Center for Events (ACE) continue to evaluate the implementation of special events with due regard for safety.

As we have seen over the last month with surging cases, the COVID-19 Delta variant is easily spread. In this current environment, some events cannot provide for or implement sufficient safety and health protocols necessary to prevent the spread. Additionally, public health conditions continue to strain local medical services, including hospital resources with Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacities. These strains can impact the City’s delivery of emergency-related services and the provision of City services required to support government functions.

For these reasons, APH and ACE have moved to deny the permit application for Bat Fest out of an abundance of caution. We must continue to work together to ensure that our community is protected during these trying times. Each and every person can do their part by protecting themselves and their loved ones by wearing masks and getting vaccinated.

