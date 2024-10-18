Bat found in San Marcos neighborhood tests positive for rabies

The Brief Bat found in San Marcos neighborhood tested positive for rabies Animal Protection officers received a report the bat had flown into someone's hair Residents are encouraged to take steps to mitigate their risk of exposure



A bat found in a San Marcos neighborhood earlier this week has tested positive for rabies.

On Oct. 15, Animal Protection officers received a report that someone had been exposed to a bat in a residential neighborhood.

The caller reported the bat had flown into a person's hair while they were outside near the 1900 block of Gibraltar Drive on Oct. 14.

The bat was collected and sent to the Department of State Health Services laboratory in Austin for rabies testing. The City of San Marcos says this testing is required following direct human contact with bats that may result in exposure to rabies.

The bat tested positive for the rabies virus and the person exposed was notified and is seeking post-exposure treatment, says the City.

Any contact with a bat should be immediately reported to Animal Protection at 512-805-2655 so that the bat can be tested for rabies and medical treatment can be given as soon as possible, if necessary.

Any bats found on the ground or in a dwelling should also be reported. Residents should not touch any bats they encounter.

Rabies is a deadly virus that can infect mammals and is spread through contact with an infected mammal’s saliva. The virus is fatal if not treated before symptoms occur. Post-exposure treatment provided soon after exposure is effective in preventing the virus from spreading.

Residents are encouraged to take steps to mitigate their risk of exposure to rabies, including by vaccinating pets as required by state law and City ordinance.

For resources and information about obtaining low-cost rabies vaccinations for pets, click here.