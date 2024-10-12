Texas State Bobcats dominate at home against Arkansas State 41-9
article
SAN MARCOS, Texas - Texas State took home a dominating win over Arkansas State 41-9 on Saturday.
It was a second-straight sell-out crowd at UFCU Stadium in San Marcos. The Bobcats were a two-touchdown favorite, and played like a five-touchdown favorite.
The Bobcats defeated Arkansas State big time 41-9 at home.
Jordan McCloud, redshirt senior, was 24-29, had 320 yards and four touchdowns.
Ismail Mahdi, junior running back, rushed for 164 yards to help the Bobcats to their first-ever 2-0 start in the Sun Belt.