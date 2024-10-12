Expand / Collapse search

Texas State Bobcats dominate at home against Arkansas State 41-9

By
Published  October 12, 2024 11:06pm CDT
College Football
FOX 7 Austin
article

SAN MARCOS, TX - SEPTEMBER 12: Texas State Bobcats DB Tory Spears watches action from the sidelines during game featuring the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Texas State Bobcats on September 12, 2024 at UFCU Stadium in San Marcos, TX. (Photo by John

Expand

SAN MARCOS, Texas - Texas State took home a dominating win over Arkansas State 41-9 on Saturday.

It was a second-straight sell-out crowd at UFCU Stadium in San Marcos. The Bobcats were a two-touchdown favorite, and played like a five-touchdown favorite.

The Bobcats defeated Arkansas State big time 41-9 at home.

Jordan McCloud, redshirt senior, was 24-29, had 320 yards and four touchdowns.

Ismail Mahdi, junior running back, rushed for 164 yards to help the Bobcats to their first-ever 2-0 start in the Sun Belt.