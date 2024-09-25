San Marcos CISD, police investigating threat made at high school

The brief A spoof phone number made a threat against San Marcos High School on Sept. 24. The threat put the high school on a secure lockdown for about an hour until police gave the all clear.



San Marcos police and San Marcos CISD provided an update following a threat at San Marcos High School on Tuesday.

Police said around 3:32 p.m., a caller reported seeing a male with a gun in the hallway. The caller followed the student into a bathroom. It was then that the dispatcher heard a single gunshot followed by a second gunshot about a minute later.

"On September 24, 2024, San Marcos police received a call from what we now know was a spoof phone number," says San Marcos Police Chief Stan Standridge.

Caller: "Hello, hello, can you hear me?"

Dispatcher: "Yes, I can, can you tell me the address of your emergency?"

Caller: "It's San Marcos High School, 2601 Rattler Road."

"The caller did identify himself by name, and he did provide a verified phone number," says Chief Standridge.

Dispatch: "Ok, tell me exactly what happened?"

Caller: "I was walking in the hallway to go to the bathroom, and I seen a guy walking, and he had a gun in his hand and I ran away."

Caller: "I hear something, I hear somebody, he is walking in the bathroom."

Dispatch: "You said somebody is walking in the bathroom?"

Caller: "No please, please, please, please."

Dispatch: "Are you still there?"

The call prompted the high school to go on lockdown. Multiple law enforcement agencies arrived and searched the campus.

"Our safety protocols were in full effect, and we will always error on the side of caution as the safest of our students and staff are our highest priority," San Marcos CISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Cardona.

According to police, there were no shots fired and no injuries.

Two students were questioned after receiving text messages relating to a school threat.

Police say the students had no knowledge of the call.

"As far as the students involved, we are working with SMPD and our campus administrators are conducting their investigation," says Cardona.

During a press conference, law enforcement officers warned students of the dangers and resources used when a threat is made.

"We were investigating the call that came into the dispatch center. We learned that the number was involved in two incidents: one in Hunt County, Texas, and one in Kent County, Michigan. Because this crosses state lines, we are working closely with the FBI to identify the source of these swatting calls," said Chief Standridge.

According to police, those responsible for the call could face up to five years and or a felony.

San Marcos police investigated, and gave the campus the all-clear about an hour later.

