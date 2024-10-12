Family of man killed by San Marcos police officer provides new video of shooting

*** GRAPHIC CONTENT - VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED ***

After a grand jury chose not to indict a San Marcos police officer in a deadly shooting, the family of Malachi Williams is sharing new witness footage of that night.

Malachi Williams was shot dead by San Marcos police officer Alcedis Ventura.

On April 11, around 9:30 p.m., San Marcos police said they received a call about a man threatening two people with two 8-inch kitchen knives.

The victims say they were at the Snax Max on E. Hopkins Street, and began walking home, when a man started following them.

"The suspect then pulled out two knives and threatened both of them," said Chief Standridge.

Police say the victims were able to get inside their home and call 911.

When officers responded, they found the Williams back at the convenience store.

"Video footage shows the officer asking the suspect to place his hands behind his back. The suspect refuses and instead moves toward the officer," said Chief Standridge.

Chief Standridge says the officer went outside and that’s when the suspect ran.

The officer tried to use a taser twice but they both failed.

Chief Standridge says when the suspect started running with a knife towards people at the H-E-B on Thorpe Lane, the officer shot him.

22-year-old Malachi Williams was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

"Justice for Malachi."

Williams’ family gathered on Saturday in San Marcos, demanding justice.

The gathering featured speakers from Malachi’s family and footage the family says has never been seen, including witness video and footage from outside the convenience store.

The first video the family shared is from outside the convenience store. It appeared to show an officer pulling his gun when Malachi walks out of the convenience store.

Malachi then runs away and is shot.

"The narrative prior to seeing this was that they had to take Malachi outside the store because it was too dangerous to apprehend him in the store, but it shows that they only wanted to take him outside the store to intimidate him. We saw several officers outside the store, we saw one officer pulling his weapon," said Malachi’s grandfather, Wayne Miller.

The second video is taken after Malachi was shot. It appeared to show an officer kicking Williams once he was on the ground.

"There was basically no rendering of medical aid, there was no compassion, no empathy, no caring, they watched this young man die," said Miller.

In a previous press conference, Chief Standridge addressed the rendering of medical aid.

"In this particular case, multiple officers arrived and a fire marshal. Thankfully, the fire marshal is also a certified paramedic, so the paramedic was on scene literally within a minute or less and began providing aid," said Chief Standridge.

The officers’ affidavit stated he was worried the suspect was going to harm a civilian.

In August, a grand jury declined to indict the officer.

FOX 7 Austin reached out to San Marcos police for comment on the new video but have not heard back.

Malachi's grandfather tells me he won't stop fighting for justice for Malachi.