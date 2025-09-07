Bat's all, folks: 19th annual Bat Fest returns to Austin

The Brief Austin's annual Bat Fest took place over the weekend, celebrating the world's largest urban bat colony. The festival highlighted the Mexican Free-Tailed bats, which reside under the Congress Avenue Bridge from late spring to late fall. The event featured live music from a range of artists and showcased local Central Texas vendors.



Austin's beloved annual Bat Fest returned to downtown this weekend, highlighting the world's largest urban bat colony right here in Central Texas.

Austin Bat Fest

These bats have served as an emblematic staple of Austin culture for decades, bringing an estimated 140,000 visitors from across the world hoping to get a glimpse of the bats in flight, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Summer is the prime time to watch the estimated 1.5 million Mexican Free-Tailed bats take flight into the city.

Dig deeper:

Austin's Congress Avenue Bridge is a temporary home for the bats from late spring into late fall before they return to Mexico for winter months.

TPWD says the arrival of the bats spiked in the early 1980s after the bridge was expanded, connecting Downtown Austin to south Austin.

Organizers say Bat Fest is critical to the community to educate the public on the economic and ecological benefits the animals provide.

What they're saying:

"The type of festival you'd only find in Austin," said one attendee, Marjorie, who was dressed to the nines in a homemade bat costume.

A full lineup of live music had a range of artists, including Texas natives like ‘Giovannie & The Hired Guns’, and rapper Riff Raff.

Bat Fest also shined light on local Central Texas vendors selling a variety of handmade crafts and treats for the perfect souvenir.

In short, the bat colony has proven to be a vital source of natural pest control, Austin culture, and a boost to the city's tourism industry.