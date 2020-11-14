Beautiful! The SkyBridge in Gatlinburg lights up for the holiday season

article

Road trip, anyone?

The Gatlinburg SkyLift Park in Tennessee posted photos to Facebook of the SkyBridge all lit up like a Christmas tree -- and social media users are in awe of its wonderous beauty!

"A beautiful place to visit at Christmas time." wrote one commenter.

Another commenter wrote, "So pretty I can't wait to go..."

The “Lights Over Gatlinburg” began Friday at the SkyLift Park. Visitors will be treated to winter lights on top of the SkyBridge and Crockett Mountain.

Last year’s event attracted tens of thousands of visitors. To make it even better, there will be double the lights – adding over 40,000 colored lights spread across the SkyBridge and SkyDeck.

“We will have 300 feet of tunnel of lights on the SkyBridge along with synchronized lights (with music!) on the plaza areas and trees throughout the park area. The 30-40 foot tall Christmas Tree of Lights will be the #1 photo opportunity in town!”

A tunnel of vibrant lights await visitors who ride the SkyLift up the mountain. Once you reach the top, you'll walk across the SkyBridge to the breathtaking view of Christmas decor and festive twinkling lights.

The event runs every night through January 31, 2021 (except Christmas Day).

According to the Facebook page, the SkyBridge is the longest pedestrian suspension in North America.

You can find more information on the event HERE.