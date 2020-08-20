Beaver rescued from Murphy Park drainage hole in Taylor

Animal control officers in Taylor made a rather unusual rescue this week.

The City of Taylor Animal Shelter says that an irrigation company working in Murphy Park called them Wednesday about a beaver they found stuck in a drainage hole.

(Animal Control)

Animal control went to the park and found the beaver which was caught and could not get out, as evidence by scratch marks on the side of the hole where the beaver struggled to get out.

Using a catch pole, animal control lifted the beaver out of the hole and transported it safely back to the shelter.

The beaver is currently recovering at All Things Wild Rehabilitation in Georgetown.

