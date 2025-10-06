Becker Elementary parents voice concerns over Austin ISD closures

The Brief Austin ISD released a consolidation and boundary change proposal with more than a dozen schools set to close Becker Elementary School parents are upset about the closure and are planning a walk in opposition on Oct. 7 The board is set to vote on the proposal on Nov. 20



Sweeping changes could be on the horizon for Austin ISD.

AISD says it's fighting to save the district amid a nearly $20 million budget deficit.

The backstory:

On Friday, the district released a consolidation and boundary change proposal with more than a dozen schools set to close.

AISD Board President Lynn Boswell says the state funding for Texas Public Schools has not kept up with inflation.

"It’s fair to say that we’re fighting for the future of our district," Boswell said. "We are having to do more with less."

The district said it has lost more than 10,000 students over the past decade, leaving 25,000 empty seats in the district.

"I am so sorry, and I am so sad we are at this moment," Boswell said.

AISD says it’ll save $20 million in staffing, and those changes combined with closures and associated transportation could free up nearly $26 million in savings.

Board President Lynn Boswell added that she understands how many parents are feeling right now.

"The sadness, anger, and fear that people are feeling right now is real, and it is the flipside of the love that people have for our schools."

Parents speak out

Local perspective:

The consolidation plan includes the closure of 13 schools. Eleven of those would be elementary schools like Becker in the Bouldin Creek neighborhood.

Becker Elementary parent Marissa Martinez spoke with FOX 7 after school on Monday afternoon.

"To hear these kids could possibly be separated, we're not happy about it," Martinez said. "It’s very sad."

Martinez says the recent proposal has left many parents like herself wondering what’s next.

"There are so many resources that we have here," Martinez said. "If we’re getting those taken away, who’s to say we would get that help?"

Other parents, like Colombia native Alejandra Maldonado, came to Becker for their dual language program, which gives students like her daughter the chance to learn in both English and Spanish.

"This is our second home," Maldonado said. "We work so close together, we are one. Are we going to move to the next place together? Is it going to be disrupted?"

What's next:

The Austin ISD school board is set to vote on the proposal on Nov. 20.

Meanwhile, parents and students from Becker Elementary have planned a walk on Oct. 7 in opposition to the closure. They said Becker's model should be replicated rather than shutdown.