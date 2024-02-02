Bee Cave Bob makes his Texas weather prediction

Bee Cave Bob has made his prediction about whether we will have a prolonged winter or an early spring.

Bee Cave Bob made his decision on Friday, Feb. 2. He saw no shadow!

Spring will start on March 11, according to Bee Cave Bob.

And according to Punxsutawney Phil, Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog, it’ll be an early start to spring.

Punxsutawney Phil left his burrow on Friday morning and did not see his shadow – predicting an early spring.