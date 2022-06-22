Bee Cave city leaders to hold virtual Q&A July 7

Bee Cave city leaders will be hosting their second quarterly city Q&A next month for residents and local business owners.

Mayor Kara King, City Manager Clint Garza, and Police Chief Brian Jones will be available on Thursday, July 7 at 6 p.m. to answer questions directly from residents.

Residents can join through Zoom or watch the stream on the city's Facebook page. Questions can be sent ahead of time by email or in the comment section. The city recommends sending questions ahead of time via email as those will be answered first by city leaders.

Video of the Q&A will be posted on the city's Facebook, YouTube and Instagram channels, as well as the website, within two days after the session, says the city.