Bee Cave police to launch autonomous drone pilot program

A drone launched during a Friday morning demonstration was one of three the Bee Cave Police Department plans to deploy.

It’s part of a pilot project that will test and develop an autonomous drone system known as "AV8." The team-up is more than a science project, according to Police Chief Brian Jones.

"Well, it's a force multiplier for us, really, because it serves as an eye in the sky and gives us real-time information before an officer even arrives at the location," said Chief Jones.

The AV8 drones and the computer system that keeps them on target are built by eve Vehicles, an Austin start-up.

"We've gone through several generations. We've been working on this specific concept for about two years," said co-founder and CEO Roger Pecina.

Onboard batteries provide about 40 minutes of flight time.

"And when that drone's battery is running low, it'll actually call another drone in the network. They'll come and replace it. And then this one goes to the closest nest to recharge its battery," said Pecina.

Pre-loaded routes, along local roadways, are used to reach locations where authorities are being dispatched.

"So, the idea is that once they have the address, they do plug it into AV8 that does all of the calculation to see which drone is close to that call and autonomously leaves, and it goes to the scene without a pilot. It arrives when it's on scene that's when the pilot takes control and can move the drone around to get like better views of exactly what's being developed," said Pecina.

The video feed from the drone is transmitted back to dispatch. From there, the images can be sent to patrol cars in real time. Video can also be sent to smartphones helping those on foot.

The first deployment is expected to take place sometime next week on limited 911 calls. The full deployment of the entire system is not expected to take place for another 30 to 60 days. During the team-up with Bee Cave police, the company will work on a night vision option and a parachute safety system.

The drones are designed to be weatherproof and are launched from open air platforms called Nests. Three launch sites have been selected for the Bee Cave pilot program. One nest will be at the Galleria. Two local schools, which are not being identified, will also have the AV8 drones. The school sites were selected before the recent shooting in Georgia, but the aerial views from that scene provide an example of the views that are possible with AV8 drones.

"Say, for instance, the example that you use the school shooter in Georgia, heaven forbid, something like that, were to happen here. And we had the capabilities, this drone technology capability, we would have that information before the officers even arrive at the scene, so we can better prepare to engage a suspect. We could possibly know their location before the officers arrive, and we could better respond to that situation and possibly save lives," said Chief Jones.

Wildfire response, as well as search and rescue operations are other possible uses for the AV8 drone system. Bee Cave is not being charged for the system, but the base price is expected to start around $8,000. There is no set end date for the pilot program.