Swarm of bees attack Sunset Valley resident; officials urge precautions

The Brief Swarm of bees hospitalize Sunset Valley resident Attack happened Monday evening on Pillow Road Authorities are urging residents to take precautions



A swarm of bees hospitalized a Sunset Valley resident Monday evening, prompting authorities to encourage precautions.

What they're saying:

Sunset Valley police say that the resident came into contact with the swarm at around 6:30 p.m. May 4 near 16 Pillow Road, off Jones Road.

The resident was taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

What you can do:

Residents are encouraged to be aware and take the following precautions:

Avoid disturbing bee swarms or hives

Avoid removing or approaching bees on your own

Keep a safe distance if bees are seen clustering or behaving aggressively

If you are attacked, police advise you to take shelter immediately in a vehicle or building and call 911 if needed.

The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension also provides advice on what to do if you're attacked by bees:

Run and get to shelter as quickly as possible; if there is no shelter nearby, try and run through shrubs or brush to distract the bees or keep running until you leave them behind

Do not try to escape them by jumping in water

Remove any stingers from your skin as soon as possible once you've escaped the swarm

Seek medical attention immediately, especially if you experience hives, swelling around the throat or face, or difficulty breathing

What's next:

The City of Sunset Valley will be contacting licensed beekeeping professionals to assess and address the situation.