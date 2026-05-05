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Swarm of bees attack Sunset Valley resident; officials urge precautions

By
Published  May 5, 2026 12:22pm CDT
Wild Nature
FOX 7 Austin

The Brief

    • Swarm of bees hospitalize Sunset Valley resident
    • Attack happened Monday evening on Pillow Road
    • Authorities are urging residents to take precautions

SUNSET VALLEY, Texas - A swarm of bees hospitalized a Sunset Valley resident Monday evening, prompting authorities to encourage precautions.

What they're saying:

Sunset Valley police say that the resident came into contact with the swarm at around 6:30 p.m. May 4 near 16 Pillow Road, off Jones Road.

The resident was taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

What you can do:

Residents are encouraged to be aware and take the following precautions:

  • Avoid disturbing bee swarms or hives
  • Avoid removing or approaching bees on your own
  • Keep a safe distance if bees are seen clustering or behaving aggressively

If you are attacked, police advise you to take shelter immediately in a vehicle or building and call 911 if needed.

The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension also provides advice on what to do if you're attacked by bees:

  • Run and get to shelter as quickly as possible; if there is no shelter nearby, try and run through shrubs or brush to distract the bees or keep running until you leave them behind
  • Do not try to escape them by jumping in water
  • Remove any stingers from your skin as soon as possible once you've escaped the swarm
  • Seek medical attention immediately, especially if you experience hives, swelling around the throat or face, or difficulty breathing

What's next:

The City of Sunset Valley will be contacting licensed beekeeping professionals to assess and address the situation.

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Sunset Valley Police Department and the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension

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