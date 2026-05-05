Swarm of bees attack Sunset Valley resident; officials urge precautions
SUNSET VALLEY, Texas - A swarm of bees hospitalized a Sunset Valley resident Monday evening, prompting authorities to encourage precautions.
What they're saying:
Sunset Valley police say that the resident came into contact with the swarm at around 6:30 p.m. May 4 near 16 Pillow Road, off Jones Road.
The resident was taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.
Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.
What you can do:
Residents are encouraged to be aware and take the following precautions:
- Avoid disturbing bee swarms or hives
- Avoid removing or approaching bees on your own
- Keep a safe distance if bees are seen clustering or behaving aggressively
If you are attacked, police advise you to take shelter immediately in a vehicle or building and call 911 if needed.
The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension also provides advice on what to do if you're attacked by bees:
- Run and get to shelter as quickly as possible; if there is no shelter nearby, try and run through shrubs or brush to distract the bees or keep running until you leave them behind
- Do not try to escape them by jumping in water
- Remove any stingers from your skin as soon as possible once you've escaped the swarm
- Seek medical attention immediately, especially if you experience hives, swelling around the throat or face, or difficulty breathing
What's next:
The City of Sunset Valley will be contacting licensed beekeeping professionals to assess and address the situation.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Sunset Valley Police Department and the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension