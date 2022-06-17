Bell County to begin accepting proposals for Expo Center naming rights

Bell County will soon begin accepting proposals for the purchase of naming rights to the Bell County Expo Center.

Proposals will be accepted starting Sunday, June 19 and will be received through 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 26.

The Bell County Expo Center, located at 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton, hosts between 270 and 300 events each year, says the county. Combined, those events draw anywhere from 350,000 and 450,000 visitors, not just from Central Texas but from across the state.

The official Request for Proposal (Proposal Number: 22-23) will be posted to the Public Notice section of the Bell County website Sunday morning.

To receive more information and updates, individuals and organizations can register with Bell County by following this link .

Sealed proposals can be mailed or hand-delivered to the address below:

Bell County Auditor’s Office (located on the 3rd Floor of Bell County Courthouse)

Attn: Ammy James

101 East Central Avenue

Belton, Texas 76513