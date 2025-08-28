Benefit rodeo set this Saturday to help flood victims in Sandy Creek community

The Brief Benefit rodeo set for this Saturday to help flood victims in Sandy Creek community Broken G Rodeo is hosting event in Liberty Hill; gates open at 5 p.m.



It's been almost two months since the deadly 4th of July floods and the Sandy Creek community is still recovering.

One business is stepping up to help raise money for the relief effort to help residents rebuild.

What we know:

Several homes were washed away in the floods and community members are trying to rebuild from this tragedy.

For almost two months now, volunteers have continued to show up to the Sandy Creek community center to help out those affected by the Fourth of July floods.

People have been donating their time and heavy machinery to help clear up the debris.

Owners of Broken G Rodeo, like many Central Texans, felt the need to help out. Louie Garcia, co-owner of Broken G Rodeo, has been working closely with the community center, checking in to see how he can help out residents. It went from removing debris, fixing fences, to repairing houses.

Benefit event at Broken G Rodeo

As people slowly get back on their feet, Garcia says there was more he could do, this weekend he will be hosting a benefit rodeo this Saturday, August 30, where all benefits will be donated directly to Sandy Creek residents.

"So I have a motto. My motto is I can't help everybody, but I can help somebody. It started back in Harvey, and I brought it to Sandy Creek. And I told my son and my girlfriend that I needed to be down there. They said go for it. We decided to go for. I help one person. They help one, they help one before we're all helping each other," says Louie Garcia, co-owner of Broken G Rodeo.

The benefit rodeo will be a family-friendly event. There will be bull riding, mutton busting, a mechanical bull, live auctions and live music. And at the end of the night, they will present the community with a big check with the amount of money they made that night.

The owners are asking for everyone to come out, have a good time and give back to the community.

Gates will open at 5 p.m.