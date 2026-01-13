Man with ICE detainer arrested after Wilco deputies witnessed gunfire through car sunroof

article

The Brief Man with ICE detainer arrested on drug, gun charges Charges stem from incident where a gun was being fired through a sunroof 3 others were detained by ICE



A man with an ICE detainer was arrested Monday after deputies reported gunfire through a car sunroof.

What we know:

24-year-old Benjamin Figuerebo Tortolero has been charged with:

Disorderly conduct — display of a firearm

Unlawful carry of a weapon

Possession of a controlled substance

Williamson County sheriff's deputies responded to calls on Jan. 12 about people in a car firing shots through a sunroof in the area of US 79 and CR 110 near Hutto.

A deputy reported seeing someone in the car firing a gun into the air through the sunroof. The deputy managed to get the car to stop inside the city of Taylor.

Tortolero is being held without bond and has an ICE detainer.

ICE responded to the scene and also detained three other people who were in the vehicle.

WCSO says that the gunfire did not strike anyone or any vehicles.