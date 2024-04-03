Best places to raise a family in 2024, according to this report

A new report says if you’re looking for the best places in America to raise a family, you’ll want to home in on towns in six states.

According to Niche, a website that helps people find good schools and neighborhoods, the 20 best places to raise a family in 2024 are all in Pennsylvania, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Indiana and Ohio.

It’s unclear why the top 20 list all ended up in the same handful of states, but Niche says it combines millions of user reviews with data from U.S. Census Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to create the rankings.

Niche looked a Census data and user reviews to come up with its top 20 best places to raise family in America (Photo by: Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

"Choosing where to live is no small task," Luke Skurman, CEO and founder of Niche, said in a statement. "We know that people consider far more than just affordability when deciding where to call home, from neighborhood diversity and weather conditions to career opportunities and the quality of the schools. There’s no one-size-fits-all formula. Our rankings have always aspired to give families, homebuyers, professionals and retirees the data and insights they need to reliably and confidently discover their next place to live."

Top 20 best places to raise a family in the US

According to Niche, here are the best places to raise a family in America in 2024:

Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania Long Grove, Illinois Clarendon Hills, Illinois Kildeer, Illinois Devon, Pennsylvania Hinsdale, Illinois Kensington, New York Mountain Lakes, New Jersey Mariemont, Ohio Penn Wynne, Pennsylvania Carmel, Indiana Riverwood, Illinois Naperville, Illinois Western Springs, Illinois Ho-Ho-Kus, New Jersey Syosset, New York Scarsdale, New York Ardmore, Pennsylvania Haworth, New Jersey Harrington Park, New Jersey

You can learn more about the best places and other rankings from Niche here.