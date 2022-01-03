Beware of fraudulent QR code stickers on Austin public parking meters

Residents and visitors in Austin who pay for parking are being warned to beware of fraudulent QR code stickers on City of Austin public parking meters.

People attempting to pay for parking using those QR codes may have been directed to a fraudulent website and submitted payment to a fraudulent vendor, according to police.

Any person that believes they were a victim of a credit card breach as a result of recent parking meter payments should file a police report and notify their card issuer immediately.

You can file a report by calling 3-1-1 or going to ireportaustin.com.

