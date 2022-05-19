Bexar County officials searching for missing 69-year-old man last seen in Helotes

Bexar County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating missing 69-year-old Ramiro Acevedo.

Acevedo was last seen in the 10600 block of Canyon River in Helotes, Texas, around 5 p.m. on May 8. He was wearing a white baseball cap, blue polo shirt and blue jeans.

Acevedo is described as a white man with gray hair and brown eyes. He is 5'5" and weighs 140 lbs.

His vehicle is a black 2006 Nissan Sentra with a Texas license plate reading CN2L166. The vehicle has dark tint on the back windows and a spoiler on the rear.

If you have any information regarding Acevedo's whereabouts, call the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at (210) 335-6000.