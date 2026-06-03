Texas volleyball coach arrested after messages expose alleged relationship with student

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The Brief Breann Halcumb, a 33-year-old former Randolph High School volleyball coach, was arrested following an investigation into an alleged improper relationship with a student-athlete. Investigators discovered text messages indicating an intimate relationship, and they allege Halcumb tried to coach the student on how to handle questioning and hide the relationship. Halcumb, who had already resigned from her position at the school district, was booked on a felony warrant and released on bond on June 2.



A Bexar County teacher has been arrested after an investigation alleged she engaged in an improper relationship with a student, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Arrest details and misconduct investigation

What we know:

On May 28, 2026, Bexar County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to investigate a report of an improper relationship between an educator, identified as 33-year-old Breann Halcumb, and a student in east Bexar County.

According to investigators, a school administrator was notified by the student's parents about alleged teacher misconduct, prompting an investigation. Authorities said evidence showed Halcumb and the student spent time together outside school hours, including at school-related events.

BCSO discovers messages and alleged cover-up attempts

Dig deeper:

During the investigation, deputies reviewed communication between Halcumb and the student. The messages indicated the two were involved in what investigators described as an intimate relationship, though authorities said they found no evidence of sexual conduct.

Investigators also alleged that Halcumb attempted to prepare the student for possible questioning and asked the student not to discuss the relationship with anyone.

According to Randolph Field Independent School District, Randolph High School administration became aware of the allegations involving former RHS volleyball coach Breann Halcumb and an RHS student-athlete during the 2025-26 school year. According to the school, she previously turned in her resignation and is no longer employed by RFISD.

The school district said in a statement on social media that administrators "immediately reported the matter to law enforcement and took appropriate steps in accordance with district procedures."

What we don't know:

Details about the allegations have not been released.

Current custody status

Halcumb was taken into custody in Panola County and was later taken to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. Jail records show she bonded out on June 2.