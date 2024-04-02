Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ album shatters Spotify and Amazon Music records

article

Beyoncé continues to make history and set records, with the latest feat coming courtesy of her new album "Act II: Cowboy Carter."

Shortly after the release of Cowboy Carter on March 29, the album is already breaking records on Spotify and Amazon Music’s platforms.

"On Friday, March 29, Beyoncé’s COWBOY CARTER became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day in 2024 so far. This is also the first time a country album holds the title this year," Spotify wrote on Instagram.

Amazon Music also shared a statement on Instagram lauding the success of the Houston native’s new project.

"Cowboy Carter marks Beyoncé’s biggest album debut" on the platform "with the most first-day global streams of all of her albums, and the most first-day streams for a country album by a female artist."

Cowboy Carter is the entertainer's eighth studio album and features collaborations with Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Rhiannon Giddens, Stevie Wonder, Nile Rodgers, Raye, Ryan Beatty, and Jon Batiste.

Deadline noted that the album also pays homage to Dolly Parton with a cover of "Jolene," Linda Martell, and Willie Nelson.

The Grammy-winning artist first teased her new music during the Super Bowl in February with an Instagram post saying the "act ii" project would be released on March 29. She released a pair of singles "16 Carriages and Texas Hold 'Em."

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



