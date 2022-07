The Leander Police Department is asking for the public's help in a failure to stop and render aid case on Saturday, July 16.

Police said a blue Dodge Ram with two people inside hit a man riding a bike and did not stop to render aid.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Leander Police Department)

If anyone has information on the crash, contact Officer Lalonde at 512.528.2800 x 1032 or slalonde@leandertx.gov.