Biden administration takes on vaccine hesitancy with coalition of community, religious, celebrity partners

Sometimes, the messenger matters as much as the message — and that’s why the Biden administration formed a coalition of community, religious and celebrity partners to promote COVID-19 shots as it seeks to overcome vaccine hesitancy.

It’s called the COVID-19 Community Corps. The Department of Health and Human Services said Americans can expect to see ads on television centered on the message of "We Can Do This."

And it will produce social media profile frames so everyday Americans can display their choice to get vaccinated, inspiring their loved ones to do the same.

More than 100 million Americans have already taken a COVID-19 vaccine, which the Food and Drug Administration has deemed safe and highly effective at preventing COVID-19.

But despite their efficacy and best efforts from public health officials, there’s still a percentage of the country unsure about taking it.

So the Biden administration is banking on trusted leaders in local communities, as well as major brands to echo that same public health messaging and instill trust in the vaccines.

The administration specifically built the coalition to target key demographics in American society, such as the NAACP, the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the NFL. The demographics targeted include:

Rural

Union workers

Latinx

Black

Asian and Pacific Islanders

Native Americans

Veterans

Business

Religious

LGBTQ+

The government expects all adults to be eligible for vaccines by May 1, but many states have already expanded eligibility to everyone older than 16.

