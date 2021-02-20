Biden approves major disaster declaration in Texas

President Joe Biden has partially approved a major disaster declaration in Texas, says Gov. Greg Abbott.

Abbott says that while he requested individual assistance and public assistance for all 254 Texas counties, the Biden administration approved individual assistance for 77 counties and public assistance in all 254 counties.

RELATED: President Biden signs major disaster declaration for Texas following winter weather

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster, says the White House.

The following counties were approved for individual assistance:

Angelina

Aransas

Bastrop

Bee

Bell

Bexar

Blanco

Brazoria

Brazos

Brown

Burleson

Caldwell

Calhoun

Cameron

Chambers

Collin

Comal

Comanche

Cooke

Coryell

Dallas

Denton

DeWitt

Ellis

Falls

Fort Bend

Galveston

Gillespie

Grimes

Guadalupe

Hardin

Harris

Hays

Henderson

Hidalgo

Hood

Jasper

Jefferson

Johnson

Kaufman

Kendall

Lavaca

Liberty,

Madison

Matagorda

Maverick

McLennan

Montague

Montgomery

Nacogdoches

Nueces

Orange

Palo Pinto

Panola

Parker

Polk

Rockwall

Sabine

San Jacinto

San Patricio

Scurry

Shelby

Smith

Stephens

Tarrant

Travis

Tyler

Upshur

Van Zandt

Victoria

Walker

Waller

Wharton

Wichita

Williamson

Wilson

Wise

Advertisement

FEMA also released information for applying for disaster assistance.

FEMA says those who have insurance and are applying for disaster assistance must also file a claim with their insurance company as soon as possible. By law, FEMA says it cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If insurance does not cover all the damage, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The fastest and easiest way to apply is by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov.

If it is not possible to register online, those seeking assistance should call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). The toll-free telephone lines operate from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT, seven days a week. Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, Innocaption, or CapTel should update FEMA with their specific number assigned to that service.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Those applying for assistance should have the following information readily available:

A current phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

Your Social Security number, if available

A general list of damage and losses

If insured, the insurance policy number, or the agent and company name

If it is safe to do so, Texas can start cleaning up now, but FEMA says to take photos to document the damage. Residents should begin cleanup and repairs to prevent further damage and remember to keep receipts from all purchases related to the cleanup and repair.

RELATED: Insurance Council of Texas provides advice on handling weather damage

Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration are available to businesses, homeowners, and renters. Call the SBA at 1-800-659-2955 (TTY: 800-877-8339) or visit www.sba.gov/services/disasterassistance.