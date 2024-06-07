Biden to speak at France's Pointe du Hoc on 'defending freedom and democracy'

President Joe Biden is returning to Normandy Friday for a second day during his trip to France as he tries to rally Americans in defense of democracy from Pointe du Hoc.

History of Pointe du Hoc

Pointe du Hoc is located nearby, between Omaha and Utah beaches. Before D-Day, the Nazis were believed to have stationed artillery there, which would have allowed them to shell critical landing zones for Allied troops.

According to the Associated Press, Army rangers used ropes and ladders to scale Pointe du Hoc's cliffs while under fire.

When the group reached the top, they realized that the artillery had been moved and only decoys remained. The weapons were tracked down nearby and disabled, and the Americans spent two days repelling Nazi counterattacks.

FILE-President Joe Biden at the official international ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, at Omaha Beach on June 6, 2024 in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, France. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Ronald Reagan’s historic speech at Pointe du Hoc

President Ronald Reagan commemorated the mission on the 40th anniversary of D-Day in 1984.

Reagan made the speech as the Cold War with the Soviet Union continued and was also a call for the U.S. to not turn its back on Europe.

"These are the boys of Pointe du Hoc," Reagan said. "These are the men who took the cliffs. These are the champions who helped free a continent. These are the heroes who helped end a war."

"We in America have learned bitter lessons from two World Wars," he said. "It is better to be here ready to protect the peace, than to take blind shelter across the sea, rushing to respond only after freedom is lost. We’ve learned that isolationism never was and never will be an acceptable response to tyrannical governments with an expansionist intent."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.






