After Texas stops funding border wall program, 'One Big Beautiful Bill' would fill the gap

The Brief The "One Big Beautiful Bill" proposes spending $46.5 billion on border wall construction and related security improvements. Texas has quietly defunded new state-level border wall construction, shifting funds to other border security efforts. The federal bill also includes $12 billion to reimburse states for past immigration spending, though it's unclear how much Texas will receive.



With Texas stopping new funding for Gov. Greg Abbott's border wall plan, President Donald Trump is telling the Senate to "lock yourself in a room if you must" to pass his spending bill that would replace the effort.

The One Big Beautiful Bill looks to spend $46.5 billion on physical improvements to border security. The change would come after Texas ’ 2025-2026 budget quietly removed funding from their state version of the program.

One Bill Beautiful Bill Border Spending

Of nearly $150 billion laid out in House Resolution 1, labeled the "One Big Beautiful Bill," $46.5 billion is penciled in for physical border security improvements. These include primary, waterborne and secondary barriers, as well as barrier system attributes including cameras, lights, sensors, roads etc.

According to the Associated Press, this funding would aim to complete 701 miles of primary walls and 900 miles of river barriers along the nation’s border with Mexico.