Big Stacy Pool closed for maintenance November 16-19

The Austin Parks & Recreation Department has announced that Big Stacy Pool will be closed from November 16-19 for maintenance. The pool will close at 8 p.m. on November 15 and is scheduled to reopen on November 20 at 12 p.m.

Officials say during the three-day closure, contractors will be installing a new pool pump and motor and also repairing a section of the pool deck.

If you'd still like to go for a swim there are other swimming pools that are open.

Locations and operating times are below.

Barton Springs Pool, 2201 Barton Springs Rd.

Daily 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Closes Thursdays at 9:00 a.m. for cleaning and reopens at 7 p.m.

Bartholomew Pool, 1800 East 51st St.

Monday through Friday: 12:15 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Deep Eddy Pool, 401 Deep Eddy Ave.

Monday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Springwoods Pool, 13320 Lyndhurst St.

Monday through Friday: 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

