Big Tex returns to his spot in Fair Park for 2022 State Fair of Texas
DALLAS - Everyone’s favorite 55-foot-tall cowboy is returning to his usual spot at Fair Park Friday morning.
Big Tex will celebrate his 70th birthday this year. He is also sporting a new shirt and jeans thanks to the folks at Dickies.
Every few years, Big Tex gets a wardrobe change. It takes Dickies crews about two weeks to make the shirts.
The State Fair of Texas opens next Friday. It runs through Oct. 23.