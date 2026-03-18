SXSW 2026: Festival brings in hundreds of millions of dollars for Austin's economy

The Brief SXSW 2026 wrapped up on March 18 This year was the 40th anniversary of the festival The festival brings hundreds of millions of dollars to Austin's economy each year, according to the city



March 18 is the last day of SXSW 2026. After days of music, film, and innovation, the festival is closing out with events across downtown Austin.

The backstory:

This year marked the 40th anniversary of the festival.

With a new layout this year, the festival shifted from one centralized hub to three spread across downtown.

The music clubhouse at the Downright Austin, the film and TV clubhouse at 800 Congress, and the innovation clubhouse at Brazos Hall.

The festival brings hundreds of millions of dollars to Austin's economy each year, according to the city.

"SXSW for a very long time, has been a huge opportunity for businesses," said Allen Demling, owner, Low Down Lounge.

The city says the new layout helped encourage foot traffic to businesses, restaurants and hotels, offering a more interactive experience.

"SXSW has been a little shorter than it has been in years past, so there's a little bit of concern about that, but we honestly had great numbers. We saw a lot of people coming through," said Demling.

Businesses like the Low Down Lounge on East 6th Street say they saw the economic impacts first hand.

"This Saturday, we set an all-time sales record for single-day sales, which was awesome. So I've been very happy with how it's done," said Demling.

And it was a similar story for its neighbors.

"I know some of our sister's bars and some of my friends who own and operate bars along the street have also said they've had great sales and that they've been really happy with how it's been," said Demling.

Film premieres at the Zach and Paramount theaters wrapped up on Tuesday, March 17, with FOX 7 Austin covering more than a dozen, featuring stars like John Goodman, Dakota Fanning, and Keke Palmer.

Wednesday, March 18, marked the final day of screenings, panels, and activations across downtown, and as this year wraps up, many are already looking ahead.

"We're just really glad that it's south by is back. And we hope that next year is even bigger and better," said Demling.

The Austin airport said it expects around 28,000 travelers departing on Thursday, March 19.