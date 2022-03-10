Fire at South Austin storage lot causes $1M in damage, says AFD

A fire at a storage lot in South Austin caused $1 million in damage and a smoke plume that could be seen miles away, says the Austin Fire Department (AFD).

AFD says that a call came in just before 11:30 a.m. for a fire at a storage lot behind the Long Motors dealership off the I-35 southbound service road. When fire crews arrived, they found the building fully involved.

Firefighters fought the flames from the ground and above for nearly an hour before getting it under control. AFD says the smoke plume from the fire was so big it could be seen as far as the south side of the Texas State Capitol building, almost 10 miles away.

No injuries were reported, but the flames destroyed the building and at least two vehicles. AFD says that investigators determined the cause to be accidental and were able to find the area of the fire's origin, but were unable to glean anything more specific.

