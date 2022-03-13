Blockchain Creative Labs hosts discussion on new FOX comedy series, 'Welcome to Flatch' at SXSW

As South by Southwest rolls on in Austin, we’re getting a sneak peek at a new comedy show premiering this week on FOX 7.

The festival featured an exclusive panel discussion Sunday about the new series, 'Welcome to Flatch' which centers around life in a small town. The conversation was hosted in Downtown Austin by the Blockchain Creative Labs.

Actors Sam Straley and Holmes play cousins Shrub and Kelly Mallet, living in a small town called Flatch.

"I feel like shrub has lived inside of me for a while. I can relate to being a sensitive artistic type, my parents can tell you," said Straley.

"Kelly Mallet, she considers herself an entrepreneur. She is only 21 years old," said Holmes.

I asked Straley and Holmes about their chemistry on and off screen. Straley told me it’s everything he had hoped and more.

"It’s one thing to be a good scene partner, but I feel like Holmes has taught me so much not just as a performer but as a person," said Straley.

"I’m so glad I’m with Sam because we thought of the characters not as jokes, we thought of them as really real people. And we’re just really good friends that we taught each other a lot," said Holmes.

The show is adapted from a BBC series called ‘This Country’—with ‘Bridesmaids’ director Paul Feig executive producing, and ‘Sex and the City’ writer Jenny Bicks on board as showrunner.

"Yeah, it’s a very lovely, fun show. We like to call it comfort food because it’s very funny because you just kind of settle in with these characters and into this small town that it takes place in," said Feig.

"It’s all quite small and real, and hopefully it’ll make people recognize themselves in some ways in these characters—even though our characters are a little stranger maybe, a little more odd," said Bicks.

Seann William Scott of "American Pie" fame plays the town’s minister, Father Joe.

Production on the show was delayed for nearly two years due to COVID-19.

"I think it bonded us. Because there was nothing to do except hang out with each other," said Bicks.

"I think it’s a good time for us to come on," said Feig.

And what better place than SXSW to welcome ‘Flatch’ to the world.

"Couldn’t be a more perfect place to bring the show and bring the idea of what the show could be," said Bicks.

"I just think South By is the world’s greatest festival because it’s entertainment, it’s music, it’s art, it’s tech, it’s so exciting," said Feig.

The show premieres this Thursday- which just so happens to be St. Patrick’s Day.

"Have a green beer, watch our show, you can watch all seven episodes on Hulu, or you can watch it week by week on FOX," said Holmes.

"Welcome to Flatch" airs Thursdays at 8:30 on FOX 7 Austin, and will be available on Hulu.

