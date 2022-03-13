DMZ, starring Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt, premieres at SXSW

HBO Max's new show ‘DMZ’, directed by Ava DuVernay and Ernest Dickerson, premiered at SXSW on March 13.

The series pulls inspiration from the DMZ comic and is set in a futuristic America where civil war breaks out, leaving Manhattan isolated as a demilitarized zone.

Rosario Dawson stars as Alma, a medic who is searching for her lost son. The series follows Alma's challenges as she faces DMZ gang-leader Parco Delgado, played by Benjamin Bratt.

The cast also includes Hoon Lee, Freddy Miyares, Venus Ariel and Rey Gallegos.

DMZ will be screened online during SXSW from March 14-16. To RSVP to an online screening, click here.

The series is set to premiere on HBO Max on March 17.

