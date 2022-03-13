Expand / Collapse search

DMZ, starring Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt, premieres at SXSW

SXSW
AUSTIN, Texas - HBO Max's new show ‘DMZ’, directed by Ava DuVernay and Ernest Dickerson, premiered at SXSW on March 13. 

The series pulls inspiration from the DMZ comic and is set in a futuristic America where civil war breaks out, leaving Manhattan isolated as a demilitarized zone.

SXSW 2022: Rosario Dawson on DMZ cast diversity, overcoming challenges

Rosario Dawson explains the importance of the diverse cast in DMZ and speaks on younger generations working through challenging times.

Rosario Dawson stars as Alma, a medic who is searching for her lost son. The series follows Alma's challenges as she faces DMZ gang-leader Parco Delgado, played by Benjamin Bratt.

SXSW 2022: Benjamin Bratt on DMZ cast, visiting Austin

Benjamin Bratt discusses the diverse DMZ cast and also tells FOX 7 more about the new HBO Max series.

The cast also includes Hoon Lee, Freddy Miyares, Venus Ariel and Rey Gallegos. 

DMZ will be screened online during SXSW from March 14-16. To RSVP to an online screening, click here.

The series is set to premiere on HBO Max on March 17. 

