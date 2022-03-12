Documentary centered around Tony Hawk's life, Until The Wheels Fall Off, premieres at SXSW

HBO Max's latest documentary ‘Until The Wheels Fall Off’ features never-before-seen footage and interviews of skateboarding legend Tony Hawk.

It dives deeper into Hawk's personal life and challenges to show a new perspective on the decorated athlete.

The film premiered at the Paramount Theatre at SXSW on March 12. Hawk arrived at the red carpet on crutches due to breaking his femur earlier this month.

Regardless of his broken femur, Hawk showed up. Actor and filmmaker Mark Duplass says Hawk showing up to the red carpet despite his injury is a reflection of his resilience.

The film is directed by Sam Jones, who previously directed a documentary centered around the band Wilco. ‘Until The Wheels Fall Off’ marks Jones' 11th directorial credit.

‘Until The Wheels Fall Off’ is set to release on HBO Max on April 5 at 9 p.m.

The documentary is available to view online during SXSW on March 13 and 15. To RSVP to an online screening, click here.

