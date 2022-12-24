Blue Genie Art Bazaar welcomes last-minute Christmas shoppers on final day

For many shoppers they've been making their lists and checking it twice, as they make their way to the Blue Genie Art Bazaar on Christmas Eve.

"I'm shopping for my two friends, Catherine and Gretta and my cousin who's coming into town tomorrow," said Poppy Harris.

"We get a lot of people through here. So the show opens November 18th and runs through Christmas Eve. And, you know, we are a tradition for many families and people here in Austin. They come year after year," said Dana Younger, owner of Blue Genie Art Bazaar.

For Stephanie and Cheryl, stopping by the Blue Genie Art Bazaar to check out local vendors has been a tradition for them.

"Trying to get some last minute Christmas spirit because yeah, we like to come here every year when we can, so we're just kind of perusing the selections. So there's a lot of selections over here for gifts," says the duo.

Aisles filled up in Blue Genie Art Bazaar as last minute Christmas shoppers made their final purchases.

"I started probably about mid December. There's a few things I think I got in November, but for the majority of it, I did like mid-December," says Chris Gomez, owner of Kaiju Cut.

"I went shopping not yesterday, but the day before yesterday. But this one and a little bit before. But I just wanted some last minute things to add to the bag," says Harris.

The Blue Genie Art Bazaar has been open since Black Friday, the time most shoppers get their Christmas shopping done, but this week has been the busiest week for most vendors.

"This is my first time being a vendor for the holiday market. And overall, the experience has been tremendous. So seeing the local support has been pretty phenomenal. I have to come like twice a day to restock," says Gomez.