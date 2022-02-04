Blue Starlite Drive-in to open location in North Austin near The Domain

The Blue Starlite Drive-in has plans to open a fourth location in North Austin, just a mile away from The Domain.

The new drive-in will be in collaboration with another local restaurant, Garbo’s Fresh Maine Lobster, at 12709 North Mopac. It's just a few miles away from The Domain and the Austin FC Stadium.

"We are extremely excited to partner with Blue Starlite," says Heidi Garbo, owner of Garbo’s Fresh Maine Lobster. "We have always wanted to find a use for the adjacent parking lot, and this couldn’t be a better fit! We are looking forward to bringing our fresh seafood items to movie-goers. We’re also excited to see the unique line-up of movies that Blue Starlite curates."

The unique collaboration will offer a retro experience reminiscent of a beachside summer vacation movie night.

A soft opening for the new drive-in is set for Feb. 18 with a screening of Ferris Bueller's Day Off starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

"For years, we have been looking for the right spot in North Austin," says Blue Starlite founder, Josh Frank. "We have finally found it. In partnership with new friends, the owners of Garbo’s (a local restaurant and food truck known for some of the best surf food in Central Texas), The Blue Starlite’s version of a Mini Urban Tiki drive-in will be born. Through our collaboration with Garbo’s, our North Austin drive-in will offer Car Slot packages that include beach-themed dinners and desserts from the restaurant and its adjoining Connor’s Creamery ice cream truck."

Along with this news, the Blue Starlite is announcing their first three weeks of programming. Interested movie-goers can search programming information on the drive-in’s website and shop for advanced tickets available for opening nights in late February 2022.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter